Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Niece Shares Fond Memories Of Him

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, had left the entire industry and his die-hard fans into a state of shock and grief. But his family has been keeping his memory alive by sharing some unseen pictures and videos of him on their social media, leaving his fans overwhelmed. Recently, the late actor's niece Mallika Singh also took to her social media to share some of her beautiful memories with the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares her memories with him

She shared a picture wherein she along with her brother as kids can be seen posing with Sushant. The picture sees the Dil Bechara actor from his younger days. He can be seen donning a red t-shirt with a black jacket. The actor also sports a cap and is all smiles as his niece and nephew are nestled cutely on his lap.

Mallika also shared a delightful Snapchat video with Sushant wherein they both can be seen trying out the floral tiara filter. The video has the Chhicchore actor being clueless that he is posing for a video that makes way for a funny sight. He also asks his niece to tell him whether it is a video or a picture for which they are posing.

Sushant can be seen telling at the end of the video that a still expression does not work while posing for a video. These memories may leave any die-hard fan of the actor teary-eyed. Take a look at the picture and the video shared by the late actor's niece.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Meanwhile, in Sushant's investigation case, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput case to Mumbai. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, has also confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant's death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea following a request from her lawyer.

The matter will now be taken up for hearing again next week. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has summoned Rhea in connection with Sushant's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7, 2020. Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with the Kedarnath actor, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

