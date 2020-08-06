NCW Chairperson Reveals Sonu Sood Has Been 'cooperating' In IMG Ventures Row

National Commission for Women India (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma recently took to Twitter and shared a list of celebrities who have been sent a notice in the IMG Ventures row. The personalities were summoned to record statements for their connection with IMG Ventures and its promoter Sunny Verma who has been accused of sexually abusing and blackmailing women in return for providing modelling opportunities.

The extended list of celebrities alleged to be associated in the IMG Ventures row includes Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, and many more, as revealed by NCW chairperson in a series of tweets. Sharma was asked to give an update about Sonu Sood's involvement in the matter and she replied back writing that the actor did reach out to the commission and is cooperating.

Sonu Sood is 'cooperating' with NCW

While Sonu Sood's cooperation in the matter has been addressed by Rekha Sharma, no further information about his involvement with IMG Ventures has been revealed. In her series of tweets, Rekha revealed that personalities like Mahesh Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Mouni Roy, and Prince Narula have been sent a notice for not cooperating with the ongoing row. The said personalities were directed to appear before the commission to record their statements but did not respond or appear in the meeting. A response from the representatives of these personalities has not been made public yet.

Sharma wrote furthermore that the NCW has taken a serious notice in the matter and the meeting has been adjourned to a next date on August 18, 2020, at 11:30 AM. If the notice issued people fail to appear yet again then the NCW will take actions laid down by its procedures. Check out excerpts from her tweets below -

Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting. NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures.

