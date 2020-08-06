'Lush Life' Singer Zara Larsson Cuts Ties With Huawei, Says 'China Is Not A Nice State'

Swedish singer Zara Larsson recently announced that she had ended her collaboration with China's Huawei brand of smartphones. Larsson stated that China is not a 'nice state' and the firm has reportedly responded by stating that the deal was based for a limited time only, which has now ended as agreed.

Zara Larsson's deal with Huawei

The 22-year-old singer stated that she does not want to hold Huawei responsible for China's doing. The country often makes the headlines for suppressing its citizens' voices and prevent them from reaching the mainstream portals like Facebook and Twitter. The singer wished to take a stand during the TikTok, Uighurs and Hong Kong controversy but always felt hindered due to her collaboration with Huawei. Now, the singer believes that it was the smartest deal she has done from both professional and personal perspectives. The Lush Life singer believes it is not something she can stand behind and support.

Larsson signed a deal with Huawei back in 2019 to market the launch of a new smartphone. Reportedly, the deal was supposed to last only for that specific line up of smartphones. Back in 2019, when Zara was asked to comment about the allegations of espionage against Huawei and its ties to the Chinese state, she replied that she wasn't informed. Her comments had led to widespread criticism and the singer was accused of promoting the interests of the Chinese communist regime.

Speaking to a magazine the singer had stated that Huawei was a privately owned company in China which is launching a new phone and that she wouldn't be concerned or commenting about anything else. A Swedish newspaper published an op-ed written by Sweden's local politician representing the conservative Moderate Party in which the singer has been of running errands for China. The harsh allegations against Zara Larsson stem from speculations against Huawei spying for the Chinese government.

