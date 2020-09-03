NCW chief Rekha Sharma, who was 1st to flag 'Gunjan Saxena', reacts to its legal trouble

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma reacted with delight on the Centre moving the Delhi High Court over the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargi Girl. She wrote that she was the ‘first’ to raise an issue against the film for the depiction of Armed Forces in the movie. Sharma added that the Centre must seek a no-objetion certificate from former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, on whom the film is based on.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma on Gunjan Saxena’s legal trouble

Reacting to Republic World’s news report about the Centre and the IAF approaching the court, she wrote that ‘things will be clear’ if the film’s producer Karan Johar did not have the NOC from Gunjan Saxena.

Finally. I was the first one to raise the issue against this movie #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl.

Centre also must ask for NOC of Gunja from @karanjohar. Things will be clear if they don't have one. https://t.co/XghzKzOsbE — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 2, 2020

Sharma, two days after the release of the film on August 12, had responded to the criticism of the film, by stating that the makers should ‘apologise’ and discontinue the screening. She questioned the need to portray the armed forces in poor light, and asked Gunjan Saxena if the gender discrimination depicted was true.

The real #GunjanSaxena must come out and clarify whether the gender discrimination shown in movie is for real? Being from Army background I can never imagine defence officers behaving like goons. Officer or not, women are always get their due respect in forces. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) August 13, 2020

The Delhi High court sought responses from Karan Johar, and Netflix, the platform where the film is screening, on the Centre’s plea to stop the screening of the film. It, however, refused to stop the screening of the film, as it was already playing, and asked why the plea had not been made before the release of the film. The court was also of the view that former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena be made a party to the case, and issued a notice, seeking her response.

Previously, actor Kangana Ranaut had also raised objection to the depiction of the armed forces in the film.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma, stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, apart from Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

