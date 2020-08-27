Gunjan Saxena Actor Chandan Wrote, Directed, & Produced Short Film On Ganesh Utsav

Actor Chandan K Anand who portrayed the role of the chief instructor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl went on to be a part of a short film, Gannu Ali. The film is written, directed, and produced by Chandan Anand himself. The short film is based on Ganesh Utsav and was released on the account of the festival widely popular in Maharashtra.

Plot of the film

An orphan poor boy named Gannu has a strong desire to bring home Ganesh idol on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He finds a way to make money to be able to purchase the idol he has set his eye on. He receives immense support from his friend Ali throughout his endeavour.

The movie depicts the strong bond between the two boys and conveys a strong message to message the environment. The short film, Gannu Ali is available to watch on Naksh Originals – Chandan K Anand’s YouTube channel. Chandan K Anand who has portrayed various versatile roles on TV series and several movies talked about the story of the short film said:

It's a story of an innocent boy Gannu who is wager to bring Ganesh idol at his home and he wants to celebrate Visarjan but the father has his own reasons to avoid this topic. Gannu is tremendously attracted by the grandeur of Lord Ganesha's program and needs to celebrate the competition. Gannu goes through many ups and downs to celebrate Ganpati. The movie will present how a lot Gannu tries to fulfil his want. Later on, how he manages to do it that is conveyed through the story. It end will leave you with a smile.

He further shed light on the whole process of writing and developing the story and idea.

Gannu Ali is a short story I had written 15 years ago when I experienced my very first visarjan in Mumbai. I love the festivals energy bonding enthusiasm vibrancy the Mumbai City goes with. It's magical and that's how a story was weaved in as there was something which was hurtful for me and I wrote it on a paper. Few years down the lines I wanted to produce it and was asking my director friends to direct it but nobody paid any heed and I was clueless why not. 3 years back I was sharing my grief to my senior friend varun gautam sir he is a writer and director that I want someone to direct what I have written and he instantly said why don't you direct it and next day we started shooting it in real locations of mumbai visarjan in 2017. We shot 7 days in 3 visarjan as sometimes kids were busy sometimes I was shooting. Whenever the team was free we shot it in real locations during visarjan.

Watch Gannu Ali movie

