Neelam Kothari Soni Shares Her Wedding Picture; Highlights Her Bond With Maheep

Designer Neelam Kothari Soni recently took to Instagram to showcase the strong bond she shares with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She posted a major throwback picture from her wedding ceremony with actor Samir Soni. Through the caption of the post, she has mentioned that things have not changed for the four celebrities even though a lot of time has passed. In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about their close bond and how much they have been liking it.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s throwback picture

Designer and reality star Neelam Kothari Soni recently updated her fans with a major throwback picture while highlighting how her friendships have stayed alive over the years. In the picture posted, Neelam Kothari Soni is seen standing next to her husband Samir Soni, while displaying bright smiles across their faces. The four celebrities are posing for the cameras while attending a formal event in dazzling outfits.

Neelam Kothari Soni is seen wearing a green bridal lehenga which has intricate golden designs all over the outfit. It has been paired with a stone necklace set which comes with a pair of matching earrings. The groom Samir Soni is spotted wearing a black party suit which has been paired with a violet shirt and matching tie. He has also kept a pocket square which completes his outfit. Maheep Kapoor is donning a black salwar suit which has golden embroidery on the velvet material. Her husband Sanjay Kapoor has kept his attire contrasting with a pair of blue jeans and white blazer.

In the caption for the post, Neelam Kothari Soni has spoken about her bond with the couple and the changes witnessed in the last few years. She has mentioned that sometimes time flies and nothing changes in terms of bonds. She has also mentioned that the photograph was clicked at her wedding. Have a look at the click on Neelam Kothari Soni’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about their love for the bride and the groom in the picture. Some fans have also mentioned that they wish to see more of the four artists as they are quite entertaining. Have a look.

