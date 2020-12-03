Neelam Kothari's Net Worth: Know All About The 'Khudgarz' Actor's Jewellery Stores & More

Neelam Kothari Soni is a well-known name in Bollywood. The actor started her career way back in 1984 with the film Jawaani and has since then worked in over 45 films. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor quit showbiz in the year 2001, with her last film being Kasam, opposite Chunky Panday. Read on to know more about Neelam Kothari's business, net worth, and more.

Neelam Kothari's net worth

Neelam Kothari Soni has worked in around 47 films to date and according to latestcelebarticles.com, her net worth is around $1 million. It is said that Neelam was on a vacation to Mumbai when she was offered her debut film in 1984, which turned out well for her as the actor then worked in the industry till 2001.

She had quit acting in films in the year 2001 and pursued a formal course in jewellery-designing. Neelam Kothari's income is mostly from her working as a jewellery designer since then and she now owns a store in Mumbai called Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels. She tied the knot with Rishi Sethia, son of a businessman from the U.K. but the two parted ways in a very short period, post which she got married to film and television actor Samir Soni in the year 2011. The couple even adopted a baby girl named Ahana in 2013.

Neelam Kothari's movies

Neelam is most well known for her films starring Govinda and the pair have worked together in 14 films, including Khudgarz, Love 86, Hatya, and Taaqatwar. She is also well known for her films with co-actor Chunky Panday, with whom she has given more than five box office hits including Aag hi Aag, Paap ki Duniya, and more. Neelam Kothari also starred in the super hit film Agneepath in the year 1990 alongside Mithun Chakraborty and played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's younger sister. Her pairing with Mithun Chakraborty was loved by the audience.

Another prominent role of the actor was from the hit film Hum Saath Saath Hain which boasted of an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo, Karisma Kapoor among others. Neelam portrayed the role of Sangeeta, the only sister to three brothers. Her famous work includes Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam, Sindoor, Gharana, Doodh ka Karz, Ek ladka ek ladki, Dost Garibo ka, and more.

