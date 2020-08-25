Neelam Kothari Soni's Throwback Photo Will Remind You Of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Days

Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari Soni is active on social media and engages with her fans on different platforms regularly. She took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo through her official handle on August 24, 2020. The actor looks graceful in traditional attire in her recent picture. Here is the actor’s latest throwback post on social media that will remind you of Hum Saath Saath Hain days. Read on:

Neelam Kothari Soni shares a throwback pic

Bollywood star Neelam Kothari Soni recently took to her official Instagram handle and treated her fans to a throwback picture of herself. As soon as the actor posted the photo on Monday, her followers could not get enough of it. It features the young star in ethnic attire. Neelam Kothari Soni has donned a green top with sequins adorning the broad neckline.

Neelam Kothari Soni has accessorised her outfit with a heavy choker piece. The necklace showcases maroon and green stones along with tiny white pearls at the ends. The actor has applied a rustic red lip shade and highlighted her eyes with a thick liner. She has completed her look by keeping her long hair loose with the dress.

The photo also highlights Neelam Kothari Soni’s gleaming eyes as she is posing for the camera. In the caption accompanying her post, Neelam Kothari Soni called the photo ‘throwback’ and added a few similar hashtags to describe the same. The Bollywood actor also dropped a red heart emoticon with the picture. Check out the star’s photo on her official Instagram account.

Responses on Neelam Kothari Soni's photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Neelam Kothari Soni’s old photo garnered more than 9600 likes and over 300 comments at the time of this writing. Numerous fans and followers of the actor lauded her beauty and reminisced her Hum Saath Saath Hain days. Some of them took to the comment section and wrote appreciative remarks like gorgeous, cute, among other things. Moreover, other people dropped emoticons such as heart, sparkle, kisses, and fire. Check out their responses on Neelam Kothari Soni’s social media post:

