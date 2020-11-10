Neelam Kothari Soni's Early Life, Career And Other Details You Must Know

Neelam Kothari Soni, popularly known by her stage name Neelam Kothari, is a jewellery designer and former Bollywood actor. She has worked in various numerous films in the 1990s. Some of her iconic movies are Hatya, Agneepath, Deewangee, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more. Here's everything one needs to know about Neelam Kothari Soni.

Neelam Kothari Soni's early life and childhood

The actor was born on November 9, 1969, into a Gujarati family in Hong Kong. Her father was a jewellery designer. During her childhood days, she learnt to play the keyboard and danced Jazz Ballet. Neelam did her schooling at Island School. After her childhood in Hong Kong, she along with her family moved to Bangkok.

The actor came to Bombay in the year 1983 to visit her grandparents. Soon, she became friends with Shrishti Behl, who was the daughter of famous Bollywood director Ramesh Behl. After seeing Neelam, he offered her a lead role in his film Jawaani. The actor decided to make it in Bollywood, but her parents refused. However, they consented and Neelam signed for the film.

Neelam Kothari Soni's movies

Neelam was a very successful actress in the mid-1980s. The actor made her debut in the film Jawaani. The film did not perform well at the box office but her acting skills got noticed and she started getting various movie offers. Neelam rose to fame after the release of the film Ilzaam in the year 1986. In the film, she was cast opposite Govinda who was making his debut in Bollywood, Her career-best movie is still considered as Ghar Ka Chirag in which she was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna, very much elder to him. Besides this, she has also worked in the Bengali film named Badnaam. Her last film was Kasam which released back in 2001.

Neelam Kothari Soni's career in Jewellery

According to short-biography.com, even while pursuing her career in acting, she was interested in jewellery designing. Neelam's family was quite popular for its exclusive handcrafted jewellery in Europe, The United States, The Middle East, and Asia. Reportedly, the actor pursued a formal course in jewellery-designing in Mumbai. Also, after saying goodbye to Bollywood, she started out professionally as a designer under the name Neelam Jewels.

Neelam Kothari Soni's family

Neelam Kothari married Rishi Sethia, son of a businessman from the U.K. The two parted ways in a very short period. On January 24, 2011, she married actor Samir Soni. On September 2, 2013, the couple adopted a baby girl and named her Ahana. Before her first marriage, Neelam reportedly dated Bobby Deol for a short while. However, things didn’t go well between them and they parted ways.

