Neelam Kothari Soni Thanks Everyone For Wishes As She Celebrates Birthday On Social Media

Neelam Kothari is an Indian actor usually recognized from her role in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, who later became a jewellery designer and owns a jewellery brand under her name. She celebrated her birthday yesterday on November 9. The actor received a lot of love from fellow colleges and friends from the industry, including some prominent actors. Neelam Kothari Soni took to her Instagram today and posted a photo as a thank you note to everyone who wished her. See the posts here.

Neelam Kothari Soni's Birthday

The former actor, Neelam Kothari Soni recently took to her Instagram handle to say a big Thank You to all the people who wished her on her birthday. The Love 86 actor was seen posing quite subtly looking into the camera. She wore a multicolour striped Shirt and flaunted her ruby and emerald ring in the photo.

She wrote the caption of the post as a Thankyou not. She wrote, “A big thank you to all of you for your birthday wishes and showing me so much love <3 Love you all. #blessed #gratitute”. See the post here.

The post received some love from celebrities as well. Deanne Panday, who is a fitness trainer and Ananya Panday’s aunt commented on the post showing all heart eyes. Aarti Sing Sharma who is a popular television actor also commented on Neelam’s post writing, “pretty doll”. The two are somewhat regular commentators on Neelam Kothari Soni's photos. See the comments here.

Celebrities who wished Neelam Kothari Soni on her birthday

Neelam Kothari Soni saw a lot of love from her friends on her birthday. Some of the names whose stories can be seen are Raveena Tandon, Aarti Singh, Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Bhavana Pandey and many more. See the stories of some popular celebrities who posted on Neelam Kothari Soni's birthday.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram handle. She wrote "Happy birthday my darling #scorpionsister! We are da best! Have a great day and year ! Love you loads neenu!". Neelam reposted the story and said "Thank uuuu Ravssss love you". See the story here

Shabinaa Khan

The producer of the upcoming film Laxmii, posted a selfie with Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Sameer Soni. All three were seen wearing black. Shabinaa wished her a Happy Birthday and gave her a virtual hug. She wrote, "Happiest birthday hugggg".

Image Credits: @neelamkotharisoni IG

