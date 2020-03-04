Neena Gupta's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Interesting Trivia On The Movie

Neena Gupta is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The flick has undoubtedly hit the bullseye at the box office. Along with Neena Gupta, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles.

The cast of the movie also includes Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Maanvi Gaagro, and Sunita Rajwar in prominent roles. The movie is widely loved by the fans for its unique storyline. Here are some of the interesting facts about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Interesting Facts about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana has previously worked with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the film titled Badhaai Ho (2018)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows the movie, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan (2017). The movie Shubh Mangal Savdhaan was based on the concept of erectile dysfunction.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta portray the couple in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The two also featured as a couple in the movie Badhaai Ho (2018).

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

The entry scene of the movie is inspired by the superhit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaaenge's climax scene. This movie was released in the year 1995.

Ayushmaan Khurrana decided to watch the movie with his family and relatives as he thought it was important to enjoy watching the movie together.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a homosexual man and it explores issues concerning the marriage between couples of same-sex.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Is The Queen Of Indo-Western Fashion, Here's Proof

For director, Hitesh Kewalya, he found it important to break the stereotypes that depicted the LGBTQ community.

Bhumi Pednekar, though, has not been a major part of the movie; she made a cameo appearance in the flick.

This will also be Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmaan Khurrana's fourth movie together.

The famous song Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re, which is taken from the movie Saheb (1985), was recreated and Bappi Lahiri's voice is retained. He also made a special appearance in the movie -- in the climax.

ALSO READ | Reasons Why Neena Gupta Is The 'Unconventional Queen' Of Bollywood

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Reveals Her Biggest Lessons From Her Past Relationships

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.