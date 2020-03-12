Neena Gupta's 'Veer': Interesting Trivia About The Film You Must Check Out

Neena Gupta's life is nothing short of inspirational. The National Award winner has never refrained from making unconventional choices throughout her acting career. The actor was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, featuring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and others. The movie was much appreciated for its storyline.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, Gupta is also known for her role in the flick titled Veer. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 2010 film features Salman Khan, Zareen Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and others. Neena essays the role of Veer's (Salman Khan) mother in the movie. With that said, here are some of the interesting trivia on the flick:

Interesting trivia on Neena Gupta's film Veer

The storyline of Veer was initially penned by Salman Khan almost two decades ago and described it to be one of his passion projects. He planned on making Sanjay Dutt a part of the flick and wanted to direct the film.

When Salman Khan penned the storyline, he wanted to cast Sanjay Dutt to portray his role (Veer Pratap Singh), Amitabh Bachchan to essay the role of Mithun Chakraborty (Prithvi Singh, who is Veer's father) and Kumar Gaurav to depict the role of Sohail Khan (Punya Pratap Singh, who is Veer's brother).

Zareen Khan was considered to be Katrina Kaif's mirror-image. Her voice was dubbed by the artist who also dubbed for Katrina.

Veer was also the debut movie for Zareen Khan.

The storyline of the epic action movie is a copy of Nikolai Gogol's Taras Bulba.

A couple of portions of the movie were filmed in the city of Pune. But later, the shooting location was transferred to Mumbai due to the major spread of the disease, Swine Flu.

Also, this is the only film where Salman Khan worked with director Anil Sharma.

