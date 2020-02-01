Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao Are Insta's 'It' Couple, Here's Why

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release on February 21, 2020. But the lead couple of this film, Ayushmann Khuranna and Jitendra, are getting some tough competition from another on-screen couple in their film. We are talking about none other than Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Find out how this on-screen couple is giving Ayushmann-Jitendra a tough competition.

Neena & Gajraj: Insta’s coolest couple

The sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan i.e. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release. The cast of the entire film is leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming film. But the lead pair of the film Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra are battling it out with another on-screen couple from their film.

This on-screen couple is none other than Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. A few weeks ago, Neena Gupta took to Instagram and performed the Bala challenge with her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Gajraj Rao. In the video, both Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are dancing on the song Don’t Be Shy Again from Bala.

Both Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta seemed to be having a hilarious time while dancing together for the Bala challenge. Their crackling chemistry is proof enough that Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra are going to have a tough competition from this cool Insta couple. Take a look.

The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan deals with a gay couple who are trying to convince one of the partner’s family to let them continue their relationship. Both Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are playing the role of Jitendra’s orthodox parents in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana is playing Jitendra’s love interest.

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

