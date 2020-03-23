Neena Gupta Is Making The 'best Use Of Her Husband' During Self-quarantine

Celebrities are often seen enjoying their self-quarantine with their loved ones, as seen on their social media handles. Many celebs are posting pictures on how they are spending time and are also urging fans to do the same. Neena Gupta is among these celebs, who can be seen having a lovely time with her loved one.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable candid picture with her husband Vivek Mehra. In her post, one can see Neena Gupta relaxing on a chair while her husband is giving her a head massage. Seems like the two are having a lovely time together as one can see the picturesque location behind them, which is covered with luscious green mountains and clear blue sky.

Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Huband ko istemal karo na.” Fans could not stop admiring the lovely picture, as they went on to comment on all things nice on the picture. Neena Gupta’s comment section was filled with positive wishes and cute emoticons. Check out the picture below.

Neena Gupta and her husband are spending their quarantine time together in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. The actor has been sharing a couple of pictures and videos on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time indoors and also advised fans to do the same.

On the work front

Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as she portrayed the role of Jitendra Kumar's mother. Neena Gupta was lauded by fans for her prolific acting. The film managed to make a good number at the box office. Neena Gupta will next be seen in the film Gwalior alongside Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. As per reports, the film is currently in the filming stage and is scheduled for a 2020 release.

