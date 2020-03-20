Neena Gupta-inspired Work-from-home Outfits To Stay Stylish In Times Of Self-quarantine

Every celebrity is supporting and is following the most basic rules of social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. One of them is Neena Gupta, the new mother of Bollywood. The actor has posted a few videos on her Instagram from which it is clear that she is home quarantined. In both the videos, Neena Gupta is talks about the outbreak and how much she is afraid of it.

Neena Gupta Instagram Photos

The Badhaai Ho actor is wearing a simple yet classy outfit in her video. The actor looks comfortable in her torn jeans and a navy blue top that she is wearing. She is wearing a blue top on the red inner which stands out from her normal top and jeans look. The actor has complemented her look by wearing a pair of bangles. In the video, the actor is expressing that she is scared due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She confessed that now that she is at home she does not have a lot of work so she is uploading the video to stay connected to her fans. She also revealed her daily schedule at the time of home quarantine.

Neena opened up about the yoga practices that she has followed since her childhood. She is also cleaning her wardrobes and cupboards, reading books, watching TV series, taking a walk in her building, and experimenting with new recipes in the evening. This way, the actor is spending her day with some work in her morning. Check the video below and know what she shared:

In the other video, the actor is talking about her tricks for when she needed to visit the parlour and she is not allowed to go out. The actor shared that she coloured her hair at home and is doing pedicures and manicures for herself. She also shared a few tips to do upper lips and waxing at home. The actor is wearing a beautiful silk outfit. She looks very comfortable and classy in her cream coloured nightdress. Neena is also wearing a pair of bangles. Check out her video below and watch what tips she shared.

