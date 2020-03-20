Neena Gupta's Instagram Account Is A Must-follow, Here Is Why

Neena Gupta is known as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and her role in Badhaai Ho was appreciated by the audiences as well as critics. Apart from having a stellar on-screen presence, she is also an Instagram queen and her posts are an example of it. Take a look at why her account is a must-follow.

Here's why Neena Gupta's Instagram account is a must-follow

Neena Gupta takes 'Panga' with Jassie Gill

In the above video, Neena Gupta is seen taking 'Panga' with her movie's co-star by matching steps with him on the song Nikle Currant. The singer can be seen teaching the senior actor how to match steps with him. In the video, she looks adorable trying to follow the singer-actor's moves and repeating the song after him. Neena is wearing a white sheer baggy shirt with golden embroidery which she paired with white palazzo pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and gold bangles.

Would anyone wear a saree to a bar? Neena Gupta did and looked stunning

During her trip to London, the actor treated her fans to an amazing picture of her at a bar. In the picture, she is seen wearing a gorgeous tangerine saree with golden and pink border work. She paired her saree with a plunging neckline blouse of the same colour. What was different is that she wore a saree in a bar. For accessories, she chose to wear statement dangling earrings and a chunky gold bracelet. She kept her look minimal with a nude lip, kohl-rimmed eyes and an orange bindi.

Trying to be glamourous and proving that age is just a number

The actor is ageing like fine wine in the above picture, which she posted with a witty caption. The image shows the actor wearing a white long off-shoulder shirt and palazzo pants. For the night, she opted for gold jewellery and gold Jimmy Choo crossbody bag.

Neena looks stunning in her unique fashion statement

Neena Gupta is looking stunning in a floral ensemble. She opted for a black top along with a floral jacket and pair of pants for her airport look which is unique. The actor completed the look with a pair of boots, pearl necklace, sunglasses.

