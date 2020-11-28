Vikas Khanna didn't have saree for Neena Gupta for 'The Last Color' scene, shares 'story'

Apart from the unfortunate events during COVID-19, the emergence of heroes has been a highlight. One of them had been Vikas Khanna, who arranged essentials for the needy in over 100 cities of the country as people faced issues. Another news of the Michelin Star chef earlier this year before the pandemic had been his film The Last Color which was even eligible for Oscars and now will be releasing in Indian theatres.

Vikas Khanna recently announced that The Last Color will be hitting the theatres on December 11. The chef-entrepreneur termed it as a film 'very close to his heart.' The movie stars Neena Gupta in the lead and revolves around widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi.

Vikas Khanna also shared an interesting anecdote on how he arranged the saree that Neena Gupta wears in a Holi sequence.

He shared that Neena Gupta had only come to meet the team, when she got a day off from Badhaai Ho, in Varanasi. Though her portions were scheduled for two weeks later, she insisted that her shooting also gets completed on the same day as the Holi shooting was underway. However, the director realised that he did not have a ‘pure white saree’, and after struggling for long, finally managed it by 'stitching the hotel bed sheet & a piece of white tent together.’

He shared how people expressed surprise about arranging it in just 11 minutes and praised her for being a sport, wearing the makeshift saree with grace, and for giving her shot in one take. Vikas Khanna also wrote that he dedicated the film to his lead actor.

When The Last Color was eligible for Oscars, Vikas Khanna called it a ‘miracle of belief’. Though it lost out for the main category, it was showcased at various international festivals and won praises. The movie will now release in PVR cinemas across the nation.

