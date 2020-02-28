Neena Gupta's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

Neena Gupta is known for her outstanding acting skills. She has appeared in several films over her decades-long career and won various awards for her best performances. So, here's taking a look at the best of Neena Gupta movies that have bagged a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes:

Panga

Panga released on January 24, 2020 and features Neena Gupta, Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Guill, and Richa Chadda in lead roles. The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film revolves around the life of a national level Kabaddi payer and scored 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film depicts ups and downs in the life of Kangana's character, throwing light on the importance of love and support from the family on the road to becoming successful. Neena Gupta played the role of Rachna Nigam who is Kangana's mother in the film.

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and features Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. The comedy-drama flick portrays the story of a middle-aged mother who gets pregnant much to the disappointment of her 25-year-old son. Neena Gupta portrays the role of Priyamvada Kaushik who is Ayushmann's mother in the film. The movie managed to score a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The romantic comedy flick features Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajrao Rao in pivotal roles. The film depicts the struggles of a gay couple as they try to make their conservative parents understand their relationship. The movie scored 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mulk

Anubhav Sinha-directorial Mulk earned 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The drama flick features Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles along with Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. The movie depicts the story of a Muslim family that is accused of having links with a terrorist organisation.

