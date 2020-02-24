The Debate
The Debate
Neena Gupta Is The Queen Of Indo-Western Fashion, Here's Proof

Neena Gupta is not only known for her acting but also her unique taste in fashion. Here are her best looks in Indo-Western outfits.

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is commendable when it comes to her acting skills but the renowned actress is also widely known for her rich taste in fashion. Neena Gupta is one of the most popular actors who also has an Instagram account and is pretty active on the platform. Neena Gupta’s style is often lauded by netizens as she always posts pictures on social media where she can be seen slaying some great IndoWestern styles. Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's photos that show she was ahead of the curve in terms of IndoWestern styles. 

Times when Neena Gupta was ahead of the curve in terms of IndoWestern styles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neena Gupta has a knack for fashion and she rocks it pretty well. The renowned actress loves dresses and also loves adding an Indian touch to them. Neena's likes adding Indian jackets to her western outfits. She also rocks Indian jewelry with many of her western outfits. When it comes to Indo-western styles, Neena Gupta has aced all of them. She likes to keep her hair and makeup minimal with her attires.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

