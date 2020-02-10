Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 To Feature Neena Gupta In THIS Role. Read More

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is known for her smart choices and stellar performances in every film she works in. The actor will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Recently the actor shot for a small role in the upcoming film ’83 that features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Filmi Connection That We Bet You Did Not Know About

Neena Gupta was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga in which she played Kangana’s mother. The movie followed the story of a Kabaddi player which was portrayed by Kangana Ranaut. After Panga, the actor is all set to essay the role of a sports star’s mother again in ’83. According to the reports, Neena Gupta will be seen portraying the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in ’83. Ranveer Singh will be seen in a lead role in Kabir Khan’s biopic based on Kapil Dev.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Did THIS On The First Day Of Her Valentine's Getaway With Ranveer Singh

According to the report, Neena Gupta completed the shoot of the film in just one day. Talking about her role in the film, Neena Gupta said that the team was so well prepared that they completed all parts of her shoot in just one day. She also said that it is a small role but it is also a very good role and that is why she agreed to do it.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse Of Her Romantic Vacation With Ranveer Singh

Neena Gupta is known for her strong performances on-screen irrespective of the screen time. She has played various memorable characters in numerous films like Mulk and also in the 1993 movie, Khalnayak. For her role in ’83, the actor prepared by interacting with Kapil Dev’s family that helped her in understanding the dynamics of the mother-son duo.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs With The Most Expensive Cars

Neena Gupta also said that she spoke to Kapil’s daughter Amiya and she asked her about her grandmother. Neena further went on to say that from what she understood, Kapil’s mother is a strong-willed woman with a dominating personality and she has put in Amiya’s inputs to good use in playing the character. The sports drama ’83 is based on Kapil Dev’s life. The movie also follows the story of how the Indian team led by Kapil won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.