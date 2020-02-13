Neena Gupta Pays Tribute To Wendell Rodricks, Says 'I Was Left Heartbroken'; Watch Video

The sudden death of ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has left everyone in the film industry shocked. Actors like Arjun Rampal, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma paid tribute to Wendell Rodricks on social media. Recently, actor Neena Gupta also expressed her grief over his death. In a social media post, Neena Gupta remembered the good time she spent with the late designer. In a short-video, Neena Gupta also highlighted how Wendell Rodricks has helped to mould Masaba's career in the fashion industry.

The video started with Neena Gupta saying that she got to know about Wendell Rodricks' death when she was busy in the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. As the video progressed, Neena Gupta said that she will keep loving Wendell Rodricks and he will hold a special place in her heart forever. Further, Neena Gupta added that the news of his death left her heartbroken for a while. The 60-year-old actor also mentioned that they knew each other for a very long time. She also added that it's hard to find people like him. She also talked about Wendell Rodricks' partner Jerome Marrel.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the news of his demise broke on the internet, Wendell Rodricks' fans took to social media to mourn. His followers and fans flooded the comments section of his latest post on Instagram. Other Bollywood celebs, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Walushcha D'Souza, Amrita Arora, Ashley Rebello, Sophie Choudry and more expressed their grief on their respective social media handles.

Reportedly Wendell Rodricks, who was 59-year-old suffered a heart attack while he was at his home in Colvale, Goa. The late designer was honoured with one of the highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, back in 2014 by the government of India. He was also known as the green crusader of his hometown, Goa.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram and Madhur Bhandarkar Twitter)

