Neena Gupta Shares Her Encounter With A Tamil Movie Fan Flight Attendant

Actor Neena Gupta recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the leads as they are playing the role of a gay couple.

The film is Neena Gupta's second collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo was last seen in the film Badhaai Ho'in the role of Ayushmann's mother In the movie, Neena Gupta is essaying the role of Jitendra Kumar's mother. During the show, the actor shared a hilarious incident that took place with her while she was on the flight.

Neena Gupta spoke about the time when she was travelling by a flight and she was allotted a middle seat. She added that she was not happy with this and she went to the customer support staff and requested them for a window seat or an aisle seat. However, Neena Gupta could not get the seat of her preference. The actor further revealed that after this, she decided to make use of her celebrity status.

Neena Gupta said that she went further and tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actor. She told the cabin crew member that she has acted in popular film Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta said that the cabin crew still did not recognise her. Later, Neena Gupta questioned her asking why she had not watched such a great film. She further added that the crew member countered her by asking if she had watched any Tamil movies.

Watch the trailer of the film here

