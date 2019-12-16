Neena Gupta Makes An Exit From Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi; Details Inside

Neena Gupta is a reputed Indian actor who was last seen in 2018 movie, Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta played the role of a middle-aged mother who gets pregnant and her 25-year-old son is highly embarrassed by it. Her performance in the movie was appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Neena Gupta, earlier this year made an announcement that she will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother in the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi. However, according to reports, the actor is longer a part of the project.

Reportedly, after shooting for a few days, director Rohit Shetty felt that Neena Gupta was not a perfect fit for the character. Her track was not easily fitting into the narrative of the movie. Rohit Shetty reportedly conveyed it to Neena Gupta. As per reports, Neena Gupta understood what Rohit Shetty told her and bid farewell to the film without hesitation. In an interview, with a reputed daily, Neena Gupta was also seen joking about it and asked Rohit Shetty to make it up for Sooryavanshi by offering a role in his directorial.

What is next in store for Neena Gupta?

Neena Gupta will next feature in a Netflix web series which is reportedly said to be inspired by the life of her daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a reputed designer. The plot of the series will trace Masaba Gupta’s journey from her professional highs to her personal life. It will also portray her struggle and fight for body positivity. The series will be directed by Sonam Nair and will be bankrolled by Ashvini Yardi. The series will also mark the mother-daughter duo’s first on-screen outing.

As per reports, Masaba and Ashivini were spotted together many times in the past year to finalise the concept of the series. Thought the series takes inspiration from Masaba’s life it is also fictionalised to an extent. Neena Gupta without any doubt will be seen playing the role of Masaba’s mother in reel-life too.

