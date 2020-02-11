Revisit Neena Gupta Starrer 'Badhaai Ho's' Best Hilarious Dialogues

The movie Badhaai Ho is based on middle-age pregnancy. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Neena Gupta plays his pregnant mother. Directed by Amit Sharma, this comedy-drama film was released in 2018 and emerged out to be successful at the box office. In the movie, Neena Gupta’s character gets pregnant and becomes a huge disappointment for her elder son.
This middle-class family undergoes several twists and turns after learning about this unwanted pregnancy. The couple in its 50s desire to keep the baby despite judgmental views and opinions of the society. However, their decision is followed by loads of drama and hilarious instances.
Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Elated To Reunite With Neena Gupta & Gajraj Rao For His Next
Also read: Neena Gupta Looks Ravishing In Red While Flaunting Her New Hairstyle; See Pics Here
Also read: Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 To Feature Neena Gupta In THIS Role. Read More
Also read: Neena Gupta Shares Family Photograph Of The Cast Members Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'
Also read: Neena Gupta Looks Gorgeous In Bold, Chic, And Vibrant Sarees | These Pics Are Proof
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.