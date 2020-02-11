Revisit Neena Gupta Starrer 'Badhaai Ho's' Best Hilarious Dialogues

The movie Badhaai Ho is based on middle-age pregnancy. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Neena Gupta plays his pregnant mother. Directed by Amit Sharma, this comedy-drama film was released in 2018 and emerged out to be successful at the box office. In the movie, Neena Gupta’s character gets pregnant and becomes a huge disappointment for her elder son.

This middle-class family undergoes several twists and turns after learning about this unwanted pregnancy. The couple in its 50s desire to keep the baby despite judgmental views and opinions of the society. However, their decision is followed by loads of drama and hilarious instances.

Here are some of the incredible dialogues from Badhaai Ho

1. Apna kamra chahiye! Apna kamra chahiye! Kuch din aur na so sakta tha mummy papa ke beech me!

2. Yu to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna. Tune to apne bachcho ko mauka hi nhi dia. Main to Nakul ko joke kare thi ki teri god me balak dekhna chahu. Teri bahu ne to serious lelia dikhe.

3. Khushkhabri to hai na jo bar bar sunu.

4. Apne aap ko sarkaari naukar batao. Jab sarkaar ki baat hi nahi samajh aa rahi to itne saal se naukri kaisi.

5. Jis umar me launde ki shadi ka intezam karte hn sarbhale ka sath me kar rahe hain.

6. Mehmaan aane wala hai ghar mein… chhota mehmaan

7. Haan aapke according meri family ek circus hai… but bas ek baat kehta hoon… sab bahut hi simple, normal aur genuine hain.

8. Sabse pehle toh yeh jaanna hai mujhe… time kab mil gaya tujhe… ab sab samajh aa raha hai.. kyun bahu ka badan toota kare roz subah

