When Neena Gupta Sported The Best-looking Lipsticks On Instagram

Neena Gupta emerged as one of the most celebrated actors in recent times with her performance in films like Badhaai Ho & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. Though the actor has been associated with the Hindi film industry for over two decades, her standout roles in recent films have evidently allowed her to enjoy a massive following on social media platforms. Neena Gupta has garnered over 413K followers on Instagram where she is often seen posting photos of herself sporting the best outfits.

But, a common theme in her Instagram posts is evidently her love for lipsticks. The actor is often seen sporting some of the best lipsticks on her Instagram. Check out Neena Gupta's photos where she is sporting a lipstick below -

Neena Gupta's lipstick looks

Also read: Neena Gupta's historical films that you must add to your watchlist; check the list here

Also read: These Neena Gupta movies were inspired from famous novels | Did you know?

Also read: Neena Gupta's short films that are a must watch; see the list here

Also read: Neena Gupta's curly hairdo is gorgeous and these pics are a proof; check it out

Also read: Home décor tips for space utility to take from Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta's home tour

On the work front

Neena Gupta recently featured in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which was appreciated by both critics and audience members alike. No big announcement of the actor featuring in a film has been officially made. But, it was recently revealed that she will be making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.