Neena Gupta Adorns Hair With 'chutku Daisies'; Calls Herself 'Phoolmati'

Bollywood actors have been sharing vivid pictures and videos on their official social media handles. They have been interacting with their audience as they quarantine in their homes. Among them, Neena Gupta is quite active on Instagram. Recently, Gupta took to the photo-sharing platform and posted her selfie. In the picture, she is sporting tiny daisies in her straightened hair. Neena Gupta wrote a quirky caption alongside her post on Instagram. It read, “Phoolmati with Chutku daisies”.

Neena Gupta adorns her hair with Chutku daisies

Neena Gupta shared a natural and unfiltered photo of herself. She opted for a no-makeup look in the fresh selfie-and accessorized tiny daisies in her open hair. As they hung on her hair and looked messy, they beautified the actor’s look with their sheer grace and tender touch. For a complete look, Neena Gupta sported Jhumka earrings, which are slightly visible in her photo. Take a look at her latest Instagram post.

Neena Gupta’s gorgeous selfie on Instagram garnered around 18,000 likes and 200 comments, within a few hours of posting. Celebrities including Saina Nehwal and Maanvi Gagroo dropped appreciating comments on her post. They wrote beautiful and nice with flower bouquet’s emoticons respectively. Besides, fans showered her with applause. Some of them even wrote heart-warming Shayaris for the actor.

Nowadays, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor sharing different videos and pictures of herself featuring her day to day life. She is also urging her followers to donate and contribute to the society, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at some of them.

Neena Gupta projects

On the professional front, Neena Gupta recently appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which garnered immense praise from the critics and the audience alike. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and slew her role as Jaya’s mother. Talking about web series, she worked in Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat. Gupta has Kabir Khan’s 83 in her pipeline. She will mark her cameo appearance as Raj Kumari Nikhanj in the film. Neena Gupta also has Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s Gwalior in her pipeline.

