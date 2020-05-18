Neena Gupta Says 'Those Were The Days!' As She Watches 'Mandi' On Netflix Amid Lockdown

While the phrase "Quarantine and chill" has become extremely popular, the Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta also joined the bandwagon as she gave fans an insight into her quarantine diaries. The actor reminisced the good old days as she watched her own film from 1983 titled Mandi on Netflix. The film was a satirical comedy based on politics and prostitution.

Neena Gupta says 'Those were the days' as she watched her own film 'Mandi' on Netflix

Neena Gupta is living her quarantine life to the fullest and her Instagram handle is proof. From putting her culinary skills to test to sharing her home workout videos and expressing her thoughts on various national and societal reforms, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor leaves no stones unturned to keep her fans entertained and informed amid the nationwide lockdown.

Gupta recently took to Instagram to take her fans back in time as she shared a video clip from her yesteryear film Mandi. The video shared by her was of the song 'Shamsheer Bhari Na Maang Gazab' from the film which saw a young Neena performing Mujra. Along with sharing the video, she captioned the post writing, "Those were the days! Watching Mandi on Netflix."

The 1983 film Mandi is based on an Urdu short story titled Aanandi, which was written by Ghulam Abbas. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a brothel, which situated in the heart of a city. However, things get ugly after some politicians have an eye on that area and want it because of its prime locality. The Shyam Benegal directorial stars Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in the lead roles alongside Neena Gupta. It also featured an ensemble cast in the supporting roles including Om Puri, Annu Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Amrish Puri to name a few. The film is available for everyone to watch on the video-on-demand platform, Netflix.

On the career front, Neena Gupta is on a roll lately after she starred in several films over the past few years. Gupta was last seen alongside Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the sports-drama titled Panga. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, wherein she will essay the role of Akshay Kumar's mother. The release date of the film has been pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and its new release date has not yet been announced by the makers.

