Neena Gupta Supports PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal For Local' In New Video

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation recently and highlighted the importance of local manufacturing, local markets and local supply chain. He also urged the citizens of India to use products manufactured in the country. In his address, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that every Indian should be ‘vocal for local’ and not only buy products from local vendors but also promote them proudly. Recently, veteran actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to do just that. In the video, she is seen promoting the local vendors and also support the Prime Minister's call of ‘vocal for the local’.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself to tell her fans that she is supporting the local market. In the video, Neena Gupta says that she has started buying local goods since 15-20 days. The actor is currently in Uttarakhand’s Mukteshwar. In the video, Neena Gupta said that in the village of Mukteshwar some ladies now have no jobs as such as there are no tourists so she asked them to make her sweater.

Neena Gupta's video

Neena Gupta is the mother of Masaba Gupta who is a renowned fashion designer. In the video, she showed the sweaters which she got from the local villagers. Talking about them, Neena Gupta said that she understands that this year there is not going to be a tourist season and as a result of that the villagers and local vendors will not have any income.

Talking about how she is supporting the local vendors, she said that she has ordered another sweater for her husband from the local ladies. She also praised the sweaters and said that there is something unique about such handmade things. She also urged her fans to go local in her video. Neena Gupta is in self-quarantine with husband Vivek Mehra at their Mukteshwar holiday house.

