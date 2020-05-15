Neena Gupta Urges People To Live By The Means And Forget About Personal Preferences

Neena Gupta is in Mukteshwar since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. The actress took to Instagram to share her experience in the hilly region. She also gave some tips on how to adjust to the coronavirus crisis situation and the unavailability of many products. She says dwelling with what is available is necessary and people should save more during the pandemic.

Neena Gupta's pledge to people during coronavirus lockdown

In the two-minute video that Neena Gupta shared on her Instagram, she started by saying that she has been using shampoo and handwash quite carefully, by adding water into it, so that it could last longer. She also said that she has been using moisturiser on alternate days to save it for as long as possible as the place she lives in, Mukteshwar, is quite cold. The actress added, even if she is out of the items she will use local products without any hesitation. Neena Gupta suggests people should not be stuck on what products they want, but instead use what is available.

Check out the video that Neena Gupta shared on her Instagram

Here is what she said

"Mere wala bhol jao. Mere wala shampoo. Mere wala handwash, mere wali cream, mere wali chai ki patti, bhool jaao. Main jahan hoon na Mukteshwar mein, yahan sab kuch milta hai lekin woh mera waala nahi milta na, jo mujhe Bombay mein aadat thi. Main toh 5-6 din ke liye aayi, but ab toh 2 mahine ho gayi hai. Cheeze khatam ho rahi hai. Meri shampoo khatam hone ko aa raha tha, toh maine usme paani mila mila diya. Maine teen bar use kar diya. Maine moisturiser bhi ek din chod ke laga rahi hun, taki cream lamba chale. Hand wash me bhi maine pani daal diya. Tooth paste bhi koi bhi use kar sakte hai. Agar cheese khatam bhi ho rahi hai toh local items use kar sakte hai. Us din mera banda ande ubal raha tha, aur mujhe ubalna tha beetroot, maine usi ande me dal diya aur saath me ubal diya. Bachat karna zaroori hai, kyuki yahan gas milna bahut mushkil hai. Bachat ke seema me rehna sekh gaye hai. Aisi koi mushkil baat nahi hai. Koi mushkil nahi ho rahi hai. Ek nayi adat si padh rahi hai. Toh thik hai. Chai ki patti nahi hai toh jo normal chai ki patti ubal ke peete hain, main woh peti hoon. Mujhe koi farq nahi padh raha hai. Jeevan badal gaya hai. Achche ke liye badal raha hai hala ki karan bohat bura hai jiske liye badal raha hai matlab. But, mere wala bhol jao."

Neena Gupta gave several examples of saving gas and other essentials to survive by the day. She also said that even though the change is good, but the reason it is happening is not good. She signed off by saying that people should experience the novelty in this situation as well, however, hopes things will be back to normal soon.

