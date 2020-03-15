Neena Gupta's Comedy Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist; See List Here

Neena Gupta is widely known for her bold and powerful performances in several movies. She has been immensely contributing to the film industry for almost three decades. The actor has been partaking in various roles that included mainstream as well as art-house movies. With that said, here are some of Neena Gupta's comic films that one must definitely watch:

Badhaai Ho

This comedy-drama flick revolves around a middle-class family couple who shocks everyone with what seems like a strange, unusual news. Neena Gupta portrays the role of a middle-aged woman who gets pregnant. Moreover, the family faces several social disappointments throughout the process. With several hilarious dialogues, Badhaai Ho garnered critical acclaim.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the flick features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Maanvi Gaagro, and Sunita Rajwar in eminent roles. The comedy-drama film centres around the story of a young couple who try to convince their parents about their homosexual relationship. Neena Gupta portrays the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's mother in the flick.

Veere Di Wedding

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, this comedy movie features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. The flick was a huge commercial success despite the mixed reviews it received from the audience. Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding features Neena Gupta who essays the role of Sonam Kapoor's mother in the movie.

Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke

The 2010 Hindi comedy movie is helmed by Rahul Aggarwal and features Rahul Aggarwal, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Ravi Kishan, Narayani Shastri, Neena Gupta, and Giaa Manek in pivotal roles. The movie centres around the story of a Devakinandan Tripathi (Rahul Aggarwal) who migrates to Mumbai from a village to be successful and brings his wife along and faces a lot of trouble. Neena Gupta portrays the role of Devkinandan's mother in the flick.

