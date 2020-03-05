Neena Gupta Gets Candid, Reveals 'I Was Never A Single Mother'

Neena Gupta has never shied away from her opinions on having a child out of wedlock. She is very vocal about her struggles while raising a child. In a recent interview with a publication, Neena Gupta revealed that she is not actually a single mother. Over the years she has had help to raise her daughter Masaba Gupta.

During Neena Gupta’s interview, she was asked about how did she cope with being a single mother and managing career at the same time. She was also asked about how she avoided strong criticisms or judgements from society. Neena Gupta revealed that her daughter is the reason that kept her going. She said that one look at Masaba Gupta would give all the hopes, dreams and she could never imagine giving up on her child.

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta is a popular couture designer with a label of her own name. Neena Gupta revealed in the interview that she made sure that she receives all the opportunities possible. Neena also revealed that she was never a single mother! She recalled an article that she read about Karan Johar, where he mentioned that he was a single father with all the help from his mother. Similarly, according to Neena Gupta’s interview, she was a single mother for about two years. Then her father R.N. Gupta came in. She had all the help from her dad. He left his hometown in Delhi and flew to Mumbai to help Neena Gupta raise her daughter, Masaba. Neena revealed that her father looked after Masaba as well as the household.

Neena Gupta had a normal family with her father and Masaba Gupta

Further in Neena Gupta’s interview, she said that God had a weird way to compensate. Neena Gupta recalled that her father was her support throughout. He was "the man" of the house. It was easy for him to live with Neena and Masaba Gupta as she never had any other man (husband/boyfriend) living in the house. Living with her father was pretty normal after a while, Neena concluded.

