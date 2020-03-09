Neena Gupta Will Teach You How To Ace The Short Hairdo; Check Out The Pictures

Neena Gupta has been gaining limelight for her prolific roles in her recent films. Apart from her acting skills in various films, she has raised the style quotient higher with her quirky looks. The actor manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices, every time she steps out.

Recently, Neena Gupta impressed her fans with her new hairdo. The actor has styled her new haircut in various ways that one can take inspiration from. It would be safe to say that even after receiving backlash from netizens for various reasons, she has never been afraid to experiment new styles. Check out Neena Gupta’s short hairdo and ways to style them.

Neena Gupta opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo. Along with this hairstyle, the Badhaai Ho actor opted for aviator sunglasses and no makeup. Check out the photo below.

Also read | Neena Gupta-inspired Neckpieces To Add To Your Accessory Collection

Neena Gupta opted for a wavy hairdo. The actor completed the look with dangler earrings and dewy makeup. Check out the photo below.

Also read | Neena Gupta's Casual Outfits You Might Want To Steal; Check Out Her Pictures

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor opted for middle parting curly hairdo. The actor looked stunning as she opted for dewy makeup and a statement neckpiece. Check out the picture below.

Neena Gupta opted for a wavy hairdo with her hair one side pinned up and flowers on her head. She looked beautiful as she opted for a bright makeup with winged eyeliner and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Jackets And Overcoats; See Pics

Also read | Neena Gupta's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Some Major Travel Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.