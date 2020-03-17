The Debate
Neena Gupta's Curly Hairdo Is Gorgeous And These Pics Are A Proof; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is known for her unconventional roles. She is also a fashionista. Her curly hairdo is immensely gorgeous and these pics are proof.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is widely noted for her unconventional roles in movies. She has garnered appreciation for her recent roles in Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga. Besides her acting finesse, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense as she is always up to the trend.

Nowadays, she can be spotted sporting the trending cropped haircut. The actor does not shy away from experimenting with her outfits and hairstyles. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures in curly hairs to inspire your next look at the salon.

Neena Gupta’s photos in curly hair

A throwback picture

Neena Gupta has shared her throwback picture from 25 years ago. She wrote that during those times also she summoned the courage to chop her hair. In this picture, she is sporting curly hair with a black saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Curled-up cropped hair

The Badhaai Ho actor  has styled her freshly cut hair in different ways. She has completely altered her looks. In this picture, she has opted for soft curls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Twinning with her daughter

This is a candid picture featuring Neena Gupta alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta. The mother-daughter duo is sporting a similar hairstyle. They can be seen spending a gala time together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Beach look

Even with her long hair, Neena Gupta did not cease to impress with her perfect styling. She has kept her curly hair loose in this look. She has donned a gorgeous one-piece dress which is matching with her hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

