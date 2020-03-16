Times When Neena Gupta Played Memorable Supporting Roles; Check It Out

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She has starred in several box-office hit films. The actor has been a part of several films, where she has been seen playing a supporting role. Read on to know more about the films where Neena Gupta was seen in a supporting role:

Times Neena Gupta played memorable supporting roles

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a 2020 rom-com flick that featured Neena Gupta in a supporting role. In the film, she is seen playing the role of Sunaina Tripathi, Aman Tripathi’s mother, who was in turn played by Jitendra Kumar. The film was released on February 21, 2020. The film deals with the social topic of same-sex marriage. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected over Rs 82.53 crores at the Box-offices worldwide.

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is a 2018 comedy-drama flick that features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. It features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the supporting roles. The film revolves around the character of Khurrana, who ends up in trouble after his mother gets pregnant as old age. It is one of the best social films by Ayushmann Khurrana. Neena Gupta was critically acclaimed for her performance of Priyamvada Kaushik, also known as Babli, in the film.

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 comedy film helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles. Neena Gupta played the character of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in this film. The film was critically appraised for its realistic portrayal of female sexuality.

Woh Chokri

Woh Chokri is one of the best films by Neena Gupta. It is directed by Subhankar Ghosh and features Pallavi Joshi, Neena Gupta, Paresh Rawal, and Om Puri. Neena Gupta received a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her character of Geeta Devi in the film. The film ends on a very tragic note. It is one of the best films of Bollywood.

