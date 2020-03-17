The Debate
Neena Gupta's Short Films That Are A Must Watch; See The List Here

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is one of the critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. Read on to know more about the times when Neena Gupta was seen in short films.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the established actors of Bollywood. She has starred in several box-office hits as well as independent films. The actor was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. She has also starred in several international films as well as short films. Read on to know more about the times when Neena Gupta starred in short films. 

READ | Neena Gupta's Famous Television Shows That Are A Must Watch For Die-hard Fans

Neena Gupta's short films that die-hard fans must watch 

Zindagi inShort 

Zindagi inShort is an anthology of seven short stories. It revolves around several ordinary lives. It is directed by Vinay Chhawal, Tahira Kashyap, Vijayeta Kumar, Punarvasu Naik, Smrutika Panigrahi, Rakesh Sain, and Gautam Govind Sharma. It features an ensemble cast that includes Neena Gupta, Rima Kallingal, Sanjay Kapoor, Aisha Ahmed, Akash Dabas, Deepak Dobriyal, and others. It has been critical acclaimed and has garnered a lot of views. Zindagi In Shorts features Neena Gupta in the roles of Sudha, in the Pinni segment. 

READ | Neena Gupta's Popular Pre-2000 Hindi Television Shows That You Must Check Out

Khujli 

Khujli is a short comedy written and directed by Sonam Nair. It was released on March 31, 2017, and featured Neena Gupta, Rani Patwar, and Archak Chhabra. It also features Jackie Shroff, who played the role of Girdharilal. Khujli is a story of secret desires, hidden fantasies, long lost fires, and kinks. It has a run time of 15 minutes. In this short film, Neena Gupta is seen playing the role of Roopamati. 

READ | These Neena Gupta Movies Were Inspired From Famous Novels | Did You Know?

With Little Rhyme and No Reason

With Little Rhyme and No Reason is a short story that features Girish Deshmukh, Neena Gupta, and Rajashree in the lead roles. It is directed and written by Saurabh M. Vanzara. It was released in Germany on April 30, 1991. Neena Gupta played the role of a woman in the short film. 

READ | Neena Gupta Will Teach You How To Ace The Short Hairdo; Check Out The Pictures
 

 

 

