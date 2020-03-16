These Neena Gupta Movies Were Inspired From Famous Novels | Did You Know?

Neena Gupta has acted in many films before making her mark with movies like Woh Chokri, Badhaai Ho and even famous TV series like Saans and the quiz show called Kamzor Kadii Kaun. See a list of her movies which you didn't know were inspired by popular novels.

Neena Gupta's movies inspired by novels

Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda

The movie Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda was released back in 1992 and is considered as one of the finest works by popular director Shyam Benegal. The movie is said to be inspired by a Hindi fiction novel titled Dharamvir Bharati. The movie starred Rajit Kapur, Neena Gupta, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles where the story plot revolved around the tales of three different women. The movie won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

In Custody

The movie In Custody was also called Muhafiz and was released in 1993. The movie was bankrolled by Merchant Ivory Productions and was directed by Ismail Merchant. The movie is said to be based on a book by Anita Desai with the same name which was even nominated for the Booker Prize in the year 1984. Neena Gupta played the role of Sarla in the film. Take a look at what Shashi Kapoor, who played one of the main roles in the film, had to say about the film.

The Last Color

The movie The Last Color was directed by first time director and Michelin chef Vikas Khanna who ventured into filmmaking without any actual training. The film even got accepted for an Oscar entry and was one of Neena Gupta's best works too. The plot revolved around the life of a 70-year-old widow and how her life changes when she meets a 9-year-old homeless girl. The story of the movie was actually adapted from Vikas Khanna's own book with the same title published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

Neena Gupta was recently seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where she reunited with Ayushmann Khuranna for the second part of the franchise. Neena Gupta is also reported to be appearing in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi. Neena Gupta will also feature in the seven-part anthology film called Zindagi in Short where seven filmmakers have collaborated for a project.

