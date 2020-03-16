The Debate
Neena Gupta's Popular Pre-2000 Hindi Television Shows That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. Here are some of her popular pre-2000 Hindi television shows that you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is widely known for her work in films but the renowned actress has also starred in some of the most well-scripted television shows. Neena Gupta's tv shows that are widely popular include Bharat Ek Khoj, Saans, Mirza Ghalib, Daane Anaar Ke, Kitani Mohobbat Hai, Ladies Special, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and many more. Listed below are some of Neena Gupta's pre-2000 Hindi television shows that are worth checking out:

Neena Gupta's popular pre-2000 Hindi television shows

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

1) Bharat Ek Khoj - 1988

Narrated by Om Puri, Bharat Ek Khoj was a historic show that threw light on the different periods of Indian history. The show was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal. The show's cast included Om Puri, Roshan Seth, Tom Alter, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and many more prominent actors.

2) Saans - 1998

This is another popular show starring Neena Gupta. The show was directed by Neena Gupta herself and was considered by critics to be ahead of its time. The show threw light on the concept of adultery and was considered to have done it in a very respectful manner. The show aired on Star Plus in 1998.

3) Mirza Ghalib - 1988

Written and produced by poet Gulzar, this is another show starring Neena Gupta. It is an Indian biographical television series throwing light on the life of Mirza Ghalib. The show also stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Tanvi Azmi and more. 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

First Published:
