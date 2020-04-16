Neena Gupta Turns Barber For Husband, Says She Is Just Returning A Favour

Neena Gupta recently uploaded an adorable picture with husband Vivek Mehta on her social media. She can be seen giving her husband a haircut in the picture. In the caption, she mentioned that she is returning a favour by cutting his hair.

Neena Gupta’s way of returning a favour

Neena Gupta recently shared a picture on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen spending some quality time with husband Vivek Mehta. In the picture posted, the actor can be seen giving her partner a haircut while he is patiently waiting and cooperating. Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a white polka dot pyjama suit. She has also added a white sweater to it and can be seen wearing a pair of glasses as she closely pays attention to the work that she is getting done. On the other hand, Vivek Mehta can be seen sitting with a towel wrapped around his shoulder to protect the white full sleeve T-shirt he is wearing. In the caption for the post, Neena Gupta mentioned how she is just returning a favour by cutting his hair for him. She has also mentioned that no work is done for free in this world. Have a look at the post from Neena Gupta’s Instagram here:

Read Neena Gupta Shares Nostalgic Throwback Picture Of Herself And Raghubir Yadav

Also read Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Comfort And Style; These Photos Are Proof

Neena Gupta receives praise for Panchayat

Neena Gupta starrer Panchayat recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The series is about a young man who has to work in a village with a limited salary. The series stars actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Panchayat has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience alike. Have a look at the trailer of Panchayat here.

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

Read Neena Gupta Shares A Throwback Picture With Co-star Raghubir Yadav With Hilarious Caption

Also read Neena Gupta Reveals She Was Informed About 'Sooryavanshi' Removal By Production Assistant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.