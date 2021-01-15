Neena Gupta Dons An All-khakhi Outfit, Expresses Desire To Do A 'police Role' Next

Neena Gupta is quite active on social media, sharing deets about her ongoing and upcoming projects. On January 15, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her dressed in all-khaki look. Sharing the picture on social media, Neena Gupta said she wishes to do a police officer role in her next. Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram post.

Neena Gupta wants to do police officer role

In the above embedded Instagram post, Neena Gupta stunned in an all-khaki look. She wore a khaki coloured jumpsuit. Neena Gupta also accessorised her outfit with a brown leather belt and similar coloured pair of shoes. The star also sported a green slingback with the attire. In this Instagram post, Neena Gupta looks like a stylish police officer.

For glam, the star kept it simple with no make up look. She kept her hair open. As seen in the caption, she shared her wish to do a role as a police officer. Neena wrote, "Police wali ka role kerne ki badi ichcha hai lets see" (I wish to do a police officer role).

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Neena Gupta were quick to share their response on Instagram. One of the users wrote, "At this age, You will get the role of Rtd Police officer", another added, "Is it just me or does everyone hear Nina ji in her captions". One of Neena Gupta's fans commented, "Befitting the role neena". A fan comment read as "I wish to see you in a role ,where you look as vibrant and energetic aa you are in your real life". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Neena Gupta's Instagram comment section

Neena Gupta's roles

Neena Gupta has performed varied types of roles. One of her recent characters that wowed the audience was in Badhaai Ho. In this comedy and drama flick, Neena played the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman. The actor's performance was critical acclaim. She won Best Actress (Critics) awards at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

