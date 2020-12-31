Neena Gupta Bakes A Cake For Her Neighbour's Lunch Party; Shares Pic With Quirky Caption

Actor Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with her daily updates and videos that give her fans a glimpse into her life. Neena Gupta's videos from her holiday home in Muketshwar quite popular among her fans. The actor recently travelled to Mukteshwar with her family to celebrate her Christmas and New Years holiday. She shared a video on her Instagram on December 30, 2020, from this particular visit of hers. Scroll down to read all the details about this video.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Says 'Hello' To Fans As She Shares A View Of The White Mountains

When Neena Gupta made a cake for her neighbours

In the video posted by Neena Gupta, she was seen wearing black boots, black turtle neck pullover along with black pants. She wore an over jacket of blue and green colour to complete her look for this event. Neena Gupta was seen looking towards her destination when she turned towards the camera to explain to her fans what she was exactly up to. She held a cake in her hand and said to fans in Hindi that she was going to her neighbour's house for lunch or some sort of gathering for which they were invited and she baked an orange cake for them which she is now taking with her to the party.

Neena Gupta revealed that the cake smelled really nice and might or not taste that nice. She said, "Khushboo Toh Bohut Achi hai Lekin Baki Pata Nahi bye". Neena waved goodbye to fans and walked towards her destination again. The actor took a quirky way of mentioning that she going to a party with a cake in Hindi in her caption by writing, "Chali leke cakeva". See the post here.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Thought Daughter Masaba Had 'died' On Christmas Morning, Here's Why

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Gives Glimpse Of Her Christmas Tree With A Picturesque View; Check Out

How did the netizens react to this post?

After the Badhaai Ho actor posted this video on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with tons of hilarious and quirky replies on the post. One fan commented asking, "Why isn't she my neighbour". While another fan quoted her dialogue from the video, "Baaki pata nhi" along with a laughing face emoji. Check out some of the fan comments here.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Flaunts Picturesque View Of The 'Morning Moon' From Her Mukhteshwar House

On the work front, Neena Gupta has recently been seen in the movie The Last Color. It was directed, written and produced by renowned Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. The movie made it to PVR cinemas in a list of cities across the country which include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and more on December 11, 2020. Both Gupta and Vikas Khanna have shared various posts about the movie on their Instagram handles.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta Shares How Her Boyfriend Once Said She Was 'on The Shelf'; Watch Video

IMAGE CREDITS: @neena_gupta IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.