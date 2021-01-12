Neena Gupta Wishes Co-actor Gajraj Rao On His 50th B'day With THIS Sweet Post

Actor Gajraj Rao turned 50 years old on Jan 12, 2021. As wishes were pouring in for the star, his former co-actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and wished him on his special day. Sharing an adorable boomerang video on social media, Neena Gupta simply wrote, "Happy birthday gajraj ji". Take a look at Neena Gupta's Instagram post for Gajraj Rao's 50th birthday.

Neena wishes co-actor Gajraj on his 50th b'day

In the above embedded Instagram post, Neena Gupta shared a boomerang video featuring her co-actor Gajraj Rao. The former posted the lovely video on the latter's 50th birthday. In this video, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were spotted playing dandiya. The boomerang video looks funny and quirky. Here, Neena Gupta stunned in a black top ensemble, layered with similar design jacket.

She paired white pants and a floral printed white scarf. Neena also accesriosed her look with a pearl necklace and a pair of black sneakers. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Gajraj Rao looks simple in his casual look. He donned a check design shirt, tucked in black jeans. He also sported a pair of black boots. Check out Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's boomerang video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Neena Gupta were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, "This is so sweet. So adorable.. I love you both", while another added, "Why do I love you sooooo much!!!! Such a goddess". Another fan commented, "When we r going to watch both of you again". A fan comment read as "On screen couple, I would love to see again and again". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao:

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's on-screen pair has gained immense popularity. They were first seen together in Badhaai Ho. In this comedy drama flick, Neena Gupta played a 50-year-old pregnant woman, and Gajraj Rao played her husband. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

After the success of Badhaai Ho, the pair was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Here, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao played the role of Aman Tripathi's parents. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. They were last seen together in Disney+ Hotstar series, PariWar. While Gajraj played a lead role, Neena was seen in a special appearance.

