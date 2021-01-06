Neena Gupta Shows Off Her Morning View In Mukteshwar With A Scenic Video; Watch

Actor Neena Gupta, known for her roles in Badhaai ho, Masaba Masaba, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has been enjoying her time at her holiday home in Mukhteshwar along with family. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, to share a short video where she goes on to show off her early morning view with fans. Along with the video, the actor also went on to share a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the view looks from Neena’s holiday home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena Gupta shared a video showing fans her early morning view from Mukhteshwar. In the video, one can notice the beautiful view that comprises of greenery, mountains, low fluffy clouds covering parts of the mountain region and much more. One can also notice Neena Gupta’s well-decorated Christmas in the balcony. In the video, one can also hear Neena saying, “Hello, good morning. Good morning from Mukhteshwar”. Along with this scenic video, the actor writes “Good morning ji” in the caption section. Watch the video below.

Also read | Neena Gupta Flaunts Picturesque View Of The 'Morning Moon' From Her Mukhteshwar House

As soon as Neena Gupta shared the post online, fans went all out comment on all things happy and nice. The post received likes and heaps of comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how gorgeous the view looks, while some went on ask Neena about the place. One of the users wrote, “What a beautiful view”. While the other one wrote, “love, love this view”. Some also went on to comment with many happy emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Neena Gupta Bakes A Cake For Her Neighbour's Lunch Party; Shares Pic With Quirky Caption

Apart from this picture, the actor has been sharing several pictures, videos and much more where she has been giving fans glimpses of her holiday. Earlier to this post, Neena shared another photograph to flaunt the picturesque view of the 'Morning Moon' from her place in Mukhteshwar on Instagram. In the picture, one can notice the birdhouse along with the bird feeder hanging. One can also see the mountains along with the morning moon. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Neena Gupta Shares How Her Boyfriend Once Said She Was 'on The Shelf'; Watch Video

Also read | Neena Gupta Shares A Selfie With 'The Last Color' Director Vikas Khanna; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.