Neena Gupta's 'village Belle' & 'glam' Looks Win Netizens' Hearts; See Pic

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has been making her fans and followers on social media go gaga over her updates from the mountains where she is under self-quarantine along with her husband Vivek Mehra. On Saturday, the Panga actor kickstarted the weekend with a collage of her refreshing photos in a desi 'village belle' look as well as one in a totally glam avatar. She captioned the photo by joining about her contrasting looks as she said, "Yeh same ladki he hai" (She's the same girl).

The post shared by Neena Gupta won hearts as her fans on Instagram commented with their adoration of the actor and praised her for maintaining her fitness so well. One user commented 'You are beautiful so it's showing out 💓💓👍' while another said, 'You are awesome maam ❤️🥂'.

Earlier this week, Neena Gupta shared a glimpse of the mountains around Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand where she is currently stationed. The video has glimpses of greenery all around accompanied by the eye-pleasing view of the mountains as the actor shared her 'every morning' view with her fans and followers. Neena captioned the picture, “Good morning from Mukhteshwar Uttarakhand”.

Through her Instagram updates, the Badhai Ho actor has been sharing updates from her life under quarantine including her cooking and workouts while at home. Recently, she shared her home workout video where she could be seen in an all-black athleisure outfit while doing yoga.

What's next for Neena Gupta?

The actor was last seen in a supporting role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. She will also play a pivotal role in director Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

