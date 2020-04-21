Sunil Grover's Fun Banter With Neena Gupta On Instagram Is Unmissable

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of himself narrating how he passes his day while staying indoors. In the clip, Sunil Grover hilariously replies to- 'What did you do today'. Grover’s fans are loving his creativity amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Not to miss Neena Gupta's comment on his video that sparked a fun-banter online.

Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover's fun banter

On April 20, Sunil Grover took to his Instagram to share a fun video of himself talking about what he does throughout the day. The video has sure-shot tickled the funny bones of fans. Not only fans, popular faces from the industry like Badshah, Neena Gupta, Navneet Kaur Dhillon amongst others also dropped laughing emoticons on his post. However, Sunil Grover's fun chat with Panchayat actor Neena Gupta stole the show.

Neena Gupta dropped a comment praising Sunil Grover's skills. She said, "I r so good" instead of "U are so good". Post which, Grover took a fun dig at Gupta and replied saying, "Haan ji you are so good" followed with an impishly smiling emoticon. Check out the duo's fun-banter here.

Meanwhile, looks like Sunil Grover is quite impressed by Salman Khan's new song- Pyaar Karona. Sunil has reposted Khan's video on his Instagram handle and captioned it saying, "Thoughtful and soulful song in such times by Salman Sir". Fans in huge numbers have dropped their comments on Salman Khan's song. Take a look.

