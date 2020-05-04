Neena Gupta Shows Off Her Yoga Skills While Enjoying Life In Quarantine

Neena Gupta has been one of the most loved Bollywood actors for a long time now. Her recent works in movies and several TV series has been loved by her fans. She is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her husband. Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself where she is seen nailing a yoga pose. Take a look at Neena Gupta doing the difficult yoga pose here.

Neena Gupta does a difficult yoga pose

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and shared a video clip of herself. In the video, Neena was seen sporting a black top coupled up with a pair of black pyjamas. It was reported that she is at her holiday home isolating with husband, Vivek Mehra. She captioned the videos by writing "Good morning friends". In the video, Neena was seen nailing the Dhanurasana or the bow pose. Take a look at it here.

Neena Gupta recently also paid tribute to her co-star Rishi Kapoor. She took to her Instagram to share a pic of her and Rishi Kapoor from their film Mulk. She shared two posts for her co-star. In the first one she wrote, "Will miss you soooooo much rishi ji just thinking about all the nice time we spent at d Mulk shoot miss miss miss" and captioned the other picture by writing "Hum sab bohat miss karenge sir bohat". Take a look at the posts here to know more.

