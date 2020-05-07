Neena Gupta Gives Her Fans Glimpse Of Scenic Beauty Of Mukhteshwar From Her 'holiday Home'

Neena Gupta has been spending her quarantine in the middle of beautiful mountains in Uttrakhand. The actor has been posting several beautiful pictures of herself from her holiday home. Recently, Neena Gupta posted a video giving her fans a glimpse of the scenic beauty of Mukhteshwar Uttrakhand.

Neena Gupta shared a video taking her fans around the place where she is currently living. The video has glimpses of greenery all around accompanied by the eye-pleasing view of the mountains. The actor rotates the camera all around, showing the fans the beautiful and eye-pleasing view she witnesses every morning in Mukhteshwar, Uttrakhand. The actor captioned the picture, “Good morning from Mukhteshwar Uttarakhand”. Her fans wished her good health and also commented on how beautiful the place looked. Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik also dropped a heartfelt comment for Neena Gupta. He wrote, “Nancy it is just beautiful. Valley and Snow-capped mountains. U and Vivek are really spending your lockdown in the arms of nature. Chill and be happy my dear 😍”.

In the recent past, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and shared a video clip of herself doing some home workout. In the video, Neena was seen sporting an all-black athleisure with a sleek pulled back hair look. It was reported that she is at her holiday home isolating with husband, Vivek Mehra. She captioned the video by writing "Good morning friends". In the video, Neena was seen nailing the Dhanurasana or the bow pose. Neena Gupta is also seen sharing several cake recipes to beat the lockdown blues. She also shared some orange cake recipe for her fans.

