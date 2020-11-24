Neena Gupta Gears Up For A Busy Shooting Schedule; Wishes Fans A Sweet Good Morning

Actor Neena Gupta recently took to social media to share a casual video of herself from the shooting location. In the video, she is seen entering her caravan, donning a breezy white dress while following proper COVID-19 related precautions. Through the caption, Neena Gupta has wished her followers a good morning in a sweet and simple manner. The comments section of the post is full of compliments for the actor along with a bunch of morning wishes.

Neena Gupta’s morning shoot scenes

Actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself, updating her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the video posted, she is seen walking into her caravan before the commencement of her shooting schedule. She also announces to the camera that she has just arrived at the location and will now gear up for her work. The senior actor also gracefully waves at the camera before exiting into her vehicle.

In the video posted, actor Neena Gupta is seen dressed in a simple white dress which has floral summer designs all over the piece. She is also spotted wearing a pair of beige flats that go well with the outfit. Neena Gupta has opted for a contrasting red mask which has a thin white lining across its rim. She has also added a bunch of golden jewellery items, enhancing her look. Neena Gupta is seen pulling off a no-makeup look with open hair, giving a messy effect.

In the caption for the post, Neena Gupta has wished her followers in a simple fashion. She has hoped that all her fans would have a good Tuesday morning. Have a look at the video on Neena Gupta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Neena Gupta’s fans are wondering what she has been working on lately. A bunch of people have complimented her acting skills while a few others have spoken about how naturally beautiful she looks. Some of her fans have also wished her good morning with sweet emoticons and messages. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

