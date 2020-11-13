Neena Gupta Goes Vocal For Local As She Goes For Diwali Shopping In Uttarakhand

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, Neena Gupta has taken to the streets of Uttarakhand for the purpose of buying the necessities for Diwali 2020 from the local street vendors. The veteran star was last seen alongside her real-life daughter, fashion designer, Masaba Gupta, in Netflix’s Original Comedy Series, Masaba Masaba.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2020: Learn The History And Significance Of The Festival Of Lights

Neena Gupta posted this picture on her Instagram handle just a few hours ago. She could be seen wearing a standard N95 mask and clothed in the attire that will help her deal with Uttarakhand’s weather. By the looks of it, it seems like she is deciding between two types of décor for her home. It is quite clear that Diwali 2020 isn't going to be like how it was in the past, but some things will clearly never change.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Is In A Delightful Dancing Mood; Treats Fans With A Sweet Morning Video

Here is the picture that she released on her social media recently:

This picture from Neena Gupta's Instagram alone is proof of the fact that celebrities like Neena Gupta are just like normal people. The Badhaai Ho actress clearly likes to do a lot of things on her own, especially when it comes to matters of festival decorations.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Urges Followers To Shop Local, Check Out Her Video

Judging by Neena Gupta's Instagram, it can be deduced that she stationed herself and her family a while back in Uttarakhand. Neena Gupta is quite active on social media and she is seen posting a lot of pictures and videos. The talented actress clearly has views about a lot of aspects of life, which is something that she likes to share quite frequently.

Here are some of her posts:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen alongside the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajaj Rao in films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho. She was also seen playing a pivotal role in Netflix’s Original Comedy Series, Masaba Masaba.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Quips 'Masaba Will Drop A Fun Comment' As She Gives Glimpse Of Morning Walk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.