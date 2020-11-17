Neena Gupta Lands In Mumbai, Shares That She's Eager To 'Get Back To Work'

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta has landed in Mumbai after a long break and shared selfies on Instagram. She has been actively updating about her vacation on social media and also shared when she landed back. Apparently, Neena Gupta has a number of projects under her belt and cannot wait to get back to work. Check out Neena Gupta's Instagram post below:

Neena Gupta's Instagram post

Actor Neena Gupta shared a selfie on Instagram from inside an aeroplane. She was seen taking safety measures and ensured that she wore a mask. Along with the picture, Neena Gupta wrote, "Aa gaee apni mumbai mein vapas back to work"(sic). Neena Gupta's social media followers left comments under her picture 'welcoming her back' and also alarming her about the heat of Mumbai since Neena Gupta spent a few days amid Nature in Uttarakhand before landing. Check out some comments under Neena Gupta's photos.

One Instagram user commented that Neena Gupta was wearing a beautiful mask. Another Instagram users also commented on her picture telling her 'enjoy the heat of Mumbai'. Other left overwhelming comments under her picture. Neena Gupta who was in Uttarakhand for a few days shared a few pictures and videos from her 'break'.

Neena Gupta was staying in Mukhteshwar, Uttarakhand and shared some pictures from her trip. She visited a local shop for some shopping and also shared a video as she twirled around in her outfit. Neena Gupta also tried a new dish there and shared a video of the new dish she was going to try next.

On the work front, Neena Gupta will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sports drama film '83. The upcoming film will star Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also includes an ensemble cast of actors like Deepika Padukone, Angad Bedi and others.

