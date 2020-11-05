Neena Gupta Urges Followers To Shop Local, Check Out Her Video

Neena Gupta's Instagram is quite popular for her informative videos, quirky photos, and equally witty captions. The actor has recently been seen posting quite a lot of videos from Uttarakhand’s Mukteshwar. The Badhaai Ho actor has been an avid supporter of the Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for Local’ mission.

Neena Gupta's videos have time and again shown support to local shops and provided her fans with information about these local marketers. The actor recently took to her Instagram and posted another video of herself buying from the local market of Mukteshwar. Neena was seen wearing a white pullover in the video.

Neena Gupta's Instagram Video

The actor said that she was in Mukteshwar, a town in Uttarakhand, and was out to buy some socks and gloves since the weather was starting to get colder in the Northern state. She also told her fans that she usually buys from here and showed a glimpse of the workers sitting at the shop and knitting woolens. She revealed the name of the shop is Gilmorar, which is also an NGO. She captioned the video writing, 'Shopping local'.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan actor said that she wishes for people to support the local markets around them. However, she also goes on to clarify that she doesn’t disapprove of western brands. The actor is currently at her holiday house in Mukteshwar. Neena Gupta's videos have been quite informative for her fans as the actor keeps posting about the local markets or other bits of information, like the correct way of wearing a mask, trying to update and educate her fans through her Instagram. She also posts funny captions to accompany her posts and her banter with Masaba also has fans praising the mother-daughter duo.

Talking about Neena Gupta’s recent work, she was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The movie also starred actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo. Neena Gupta was also seen in Badhaai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao, making this team an audience favourite.

